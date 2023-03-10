JinkoSolar Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings - Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is expected to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share, up from $0.72 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $3.81 billion.

JinkoSolar shares fell 1% to close at $56.16 on Thursday.

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $70 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst sees over 23% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

HSBC analyst Daniel Yang initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $76 price target on Sept. 29, 2022. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $31 to $35 on Aug. 29, 2022. This analyst sees around 38% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $16.61 to $14.88 on Aug. 24, 2022. This analyst sees around 74% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 53%.

