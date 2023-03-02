Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Slides On Mixed Q4 Performance

by

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD reported fourth-quarter FY22 organic sales growth of 10.2% year-on-year to $14.67 billion, missing the consensus of $15.37 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 organic sales growth of 10.2% year-on-year to $14.67 billion, missing the consensus of $15.37 billion. On an organic basis, total volumes declined by 0.6%, with own beer volumes down by 0.9% and non-beer volumes up by 1.9%. Revenue per hl grew 11.2%.

The company reported a 6.6% increase in combined revenues of its global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in 4Q22.

Gross profit expanded 5.4% organically to $8 billion, and gross margin contracted 249 basis points to 54.6%.

Normalized EBITDA for the quarter was $4.947 billion, with the margin contracting to 33.7%.

Underlying EPS of $0.86 beat the consensus of $0.70.

The company's board proposes full year 2022 dividend of €0.75 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on April 26, 2023.

Outlook : Anheuser-Busch InBev expects its EBITDA to grow in-line with its medium-term outlook of 4%-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.

: Anheuser-Busch InBev expects its EBITDA to grow in-line with its medium-term outlook of 4%-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price. It sees FY23 net capital expenditure of $4 . 5 billion - $5 billion.

5 billion - $5 billion. Price Action: BUD shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $58.88 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceGeneralBriefsEurasia