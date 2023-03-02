Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• argenx ARGX is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $176.89 million.

• Great Elm Capital GECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• Hormel Foods HRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Big Lots BIG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Bilibili BILI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $886.72 million.

• Canadian Natural Res CNQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion.

• Independence Contract ICD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.08 million.

• UpHealth UPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $39.77 million.

• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dixie Gr DXYN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ambev ABEV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.

• Kroger KR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $34.88 billion.

• Ultralife ULBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Patterson Cos PDCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Best Buy Co BBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.

• Polestar Automotive PSNY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF CWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $280.71 million.

• Macy's M is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $92.21 million.

• Burlington Stores BURL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.38 billion.

• Crescent Point Energy CPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $650.18 million.

• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $287.74 million.

• GMS GMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Selecta Biosciences SELB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.68 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $480 thousand.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.08 million.

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $457.30 million.

• CRA International CRAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $149.44 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $24.13 million.

• Portillos PTLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $155.51 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Marcus MCS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $155.26 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• CareCloud CCLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $33.22 million.

• Outbrain OB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $251.27 million.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Tecnoglass TGLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $201.79 million.

• Stagwell STGW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $701.29 million.

• AerCap Holdings AER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Sterling Check STER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $176.85 million.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.14 million.

• Utz Brands UTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $336.76 million.

• SES AI SES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $416.07 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $579.91 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $280.33 million.

• Natural Resources NRP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $157.58 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Asensus Surgical ASXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• DBV Technologies DBVT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• VMware VMW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Fidus Investment FDUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $26.39 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.14 million.

• PerkinElmer PKI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.

• Viemed Healthcare VMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $51.52 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $125.66 million.

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Samsara IOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.63 million.

• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $64.25 million.

• Cooper Companies COO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $834.62 million.

• Broadcom AVGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.

• Costco Wholesale COST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $55.53 billion.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $165.45 million.

• Ideal Power IPWR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Identiv INVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.84 million.

• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $272.68 million.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• Seer SEER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.87 million.

• Viant Technology DSP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $54.10 million.

• Dell Technologies DELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $23.48 billion.

• Zscaler ZS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $364.91 million.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Ardelyx ARDX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $66.74 million.

• NeuroPace NPCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $782.15 million.

• V2X VVX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $970.05 million.

• Vtex VTEX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.18 million.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt SAMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $28.04 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $114.84 million.

• SIGA Technologies SIGA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Great Ajax AJX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.

• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $155.00 million.

• INmune Bio INMB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $168.32 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $18.55 million.

• RENN Fund RCG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF PSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $93.90 million.

• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.41 million.

• Veritone VERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.76 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage WMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.

• Velo3D VLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.93 million.

• Intl General Insurance IGIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $171.70 million.

• Integral Ad Science IAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $111.21 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.23 million.

• Nordstrom JWN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Hippo Holdings HIPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.63 per share on revenue of $34.18 million.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $760 thousand.

• DermTech DMTK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.56 million.

• Issuer Direct ISDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.

• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.06 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.

• Potbelly PBPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.00 million.

• Runway Growth Finance RWAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $31.11 million.

• Trinity Capital TRIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $38.16 million.

• GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF TSL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.