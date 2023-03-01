ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Highlights: 3% Sales Growth, Bottom-Line Miss, Lower Inventories On Production Delays In Vietnam & More

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 1, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Highlights: 3% Sales Growth, Bottom-Line Miss, Lower Inventories On Production Delays In Vietnam & More
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.199 billion, beating the consensus of $1.18 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.81 missed the consensus of $0.86.
  • U.S. sales increased 9% Y/Y while International sales declined 13%. Abercrombie brand sales rose 14%, while Hollister sales fell 4%.
  • Gross profit margin compressed 260 basis points to 55.7%. Operating income for the quarter was $87 million versus $98 million a year ago, with the margin shrinking from 8.4% to 7.3%.
  • The company held $518 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 28, 2023. Cash used in operating activities for the year totaled $(2.3) million.
  • Inventories decreased 4% to $506 million at the end of Q4 as it fully lapped the late receipts experienced in 2021 due to supply chain delays and significant production delays in Vietnam.
  • "In a year with significant inflation and global macroeconomic disruption, our teams leveraged our agile operating model to redirect expense and inventory investments," said CEO Fran Horowitz.
  • Outlook: ANF expects Q1 net sales to be around flat to 1Q22 level of $813 million, against the consensus of $795.74 million.
  • For FY23, ANF expects net sales growth of 1%-3% (~$3.73 billion-$3.81 billion) from $3.7 billion in 2022, against the consensus of $3.71 billion.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $28.81 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved