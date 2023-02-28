by

Acute hospital and behavioral health facility operator Universal Health Services Inc UHS reported Q4 revenue of $3.45 billion, +3.9% Y/Y, slightly above the consensus of $3.40 billion.

reported Q4 revenue of $3.45 billion, +3.9% Y/Y, slightly above the consensus of $3.40 billion. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $3.02, up from $2.95 a year ago, beating the consensus of $2.96.

UHS highlighted a 5.5% year-over-year increase in quarterly adjusted admissions and a 1.6% increase in adjusted patient days, though net revenue per adjusted admission fell 3.8%.

In the behavioral health segment, adjusted admissions for the quarter rose 0.7% year over year, adjusted patient days grew 2%, and net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.4%.

Looking ahead, UHS forecasted 2023 full-year net revenues between $14.04-$14.31 billion compared to the consensus of $13.98 billion.

It expects adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interests of $1.55-$1.75 billion, translating to an adjusted EPS of $9.50-$10.50, below the consensus of $10.79.

The company plans capital expenditures between $725-$875 million.

Price Action: UHS shares are down 9.90% at $131.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.