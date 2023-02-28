ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Universal Health Services Annual Profit Outlook Falls Short Of Expectations, Shares Tumble

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Universal Health Services Annual Profit Outlook Falls Short Of Expectations, Shares Tumble
  • Acute hospital and behavioral health facility operator Universal Health Services Inc UHS reported Q4 revenue of $3.45 billion, +3.9% Y/Y, slightly above the consensus of $3.40 billion.
  • The company reported an adjusted EPS of $3.02, up from $2.95 a year ago, beating the consensus of $2.96.
  • UHS highlighted a 5.5% year-over-year increase in quarterly adjusted admissions and a 1.6% increase in adjusted patient days, though net revenue per adjusted admission fell 3.8%. 
  • In the behavioral health segment, adjusted admissions for the quarter rose 0.7% year over year, adjusted patient days grew 2%, and net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.4%.
  • Looking ahead, UHS forecasted 2023 full-year net revenues between $14.04-$14.31 billion compared to the consensus of $13.98 billion. 
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interests of $1.55-$1.75 billion, translating to an adjusted EPS of $9.50-$10.50, below the consensus of $10.79.
  • The company plans capital expenditures between $725-$875 million.
  • Price Action: UHS shares are down 9.90% at $131.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversGeneralBriefswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved