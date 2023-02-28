ñol


Target Tops Q4 Estimates Overcoming Ongoing Softness In Discretionary Categories

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2023 7:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Target Corp TGT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.3% year-on-year to $31.39 billion, beating the consensus of $30.72 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased 0.7% on top of 8.9% growth last year.
  • Gross margin for the quarter contracted by 300 basis points to 22.7%. The gross margin rate reflected pressure from higher clearance and promotional markdown rates, higher net merchandise costs, and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by favorable category mix.
  • Operating margin was 3.7% versus 6.8% in the prior year, and operating income for the quarter declined 44.7% to $1.2 billion.
  • The company held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 28, 2023. Cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $4 billion.
  • Inventory at the January end was $13.5 billion, down 3% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.89 beat the analyst consensus of $1.40.
  • The company paid dividends of $497 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $432 million last year.
  • As of Q4 end, TGT had approximately $9.7 billion remaining capacity under the prior August 2021 repurchase program.
  • "Strength in Food & Beverage, Beauty and Household Essentials offset ongoing softness in discretionary categories," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.
  • Outlook: Target sees FY23 EPS of $7.75 - $8.75 (consensus $9.23); expects comparable sales in a wide range from a low-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit increase.
  • It sees Q1 EPS of $1.50 - $1.90 against the Street view of $2.14; expects comparable sales in a wide range, from a low-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit growth.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $169.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

