$100 Invested In Etsy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Etsy ETSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.17%. Currently, Etsy has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion.

Buying $100 In ETSY: If an investor had bought $100 of ETSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $475.40 today based on a price of $120.43 for ETSY at the time of writing.

Etsy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

