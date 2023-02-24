HF Sinclair All Set To Announce Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO is scheduled to release its financial results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Feb. 24, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion.

HF Sinclair shares gained 1.2% to close at $53.34 on Thursday and added 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $68 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 46%.

analyst Nitin Kumar upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $68 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 46%. JP Morgan analyst John Royall maintained a Neutral rating on Jan. 9, 2023, and increased the price target from $54 to $55. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 59%.

analyst John Royall maintained a Neutral rating on Jan. 9, 2023, and increased the price target from $54 to $55. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 59%. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $55 on Jan. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Roger Read maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $55 on Jan. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on Dec. 19, 2022, and slashed the price target from $86 to $75. This analyst sees over 40% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on Dec. 19, 2022, and slashed the price target from $86 to $75. This analyst sees over 40% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $70 on Nov. 8, 2022. This analyst sees over 31% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Read This Next: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone After US Stocks Settle Higher