Block, Carter's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects HF Sinclair Corp DINO to post quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion before the opening bell. HF Sinclair shares gained 1.2% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares gained 14.4% to $19.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Carter's, Inc. CRI to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $864.31 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Carter's shares rose 0.1% to $73.73 in after-hours trading.

Block Inc SQ posted upbeat sales results for its fourth quarter. Block shares jumped 8.7% to $80.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Evergy Inc EVRG to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1 billion before the opening bell. Evergy shares fell 0.3% to close at $60.76 on Thursday.

