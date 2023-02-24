ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Block, Carter's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 24, 2023 2:46 AM | 1 min read
Block, Carter's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects HF Sinclair Corp DINO to post quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion before the opening bell. HF Sinclair shares gained 1.2% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Beyond Meat Inc BYND reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares gained 14.4% to $19.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Carter's, Inc. CRI to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $864.31 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Carter's shares rose 0.1% to $73.73 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Block Inc SQ posted upbeat sales results for its fourth quarter. Block shares jumped 8.7% to $80.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Evergy Inc EVRG to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1 billion before the opening bell. Evergy shares fell 0.3% to close at $60.76 on Thursday.

Read This Next: BARK And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved