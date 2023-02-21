$100 Invested In MercadoLibre 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.93%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion.

Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $284.56 today based on a price of $1101.99 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

