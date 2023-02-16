DoorDash Shares Are Higher After-Hours: What's Going On?

Shares of DoorDash Inc DASH are higher after-hours Thursday following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results. Here’s what investors should know.

By The Numbers: DoorDash reported a 40% year-over-year increase in revenue, which came in at $1.81 billion, above analyst estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

DoorDash reported a loss of $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than the 68-cent-loss-per share expected by analysts.

”[Last year] was unique and challenging in many ways. But, similar to past years, consumers showed they love convenient access to their favorite local merchants, Dashers showed they value and appreciate the accessibility and flexibility that dashing provides, and local merchants showed they are eager for services that help them build and grow omni-channel businesses,” DoorDash said in a statement.

DoorDash said it expects first-quarter Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, with first-quarter adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $120 million to $170 million.

DoorDash said its first-quarter outlook anticipates a consumer spending environment that is broadly consistent with recent months. It also anticipates significant levels of ongoing investment in new categories and international markets.

The company authorized a share repurchase program of up to $750 million in shares.

DASH Price Action: Shares of DoorDash were 6.59% higher to $71.30 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy of DoorDash.