Bloomin' Brands Q4 Bottom-Line Exceeds Expectations; Hikes Dividend By 71%; Plans Stock Buyback

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 16, 2023 1:36 PM | 1 min read
  • Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.6% year-on-year to $1.09 billion, missing the consensus of $1.12 billion.
  • Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 1.4% during the quarter, with a 0.9% rise in Outback Steakhouse and a 2.8% climb in Carrabba's Italian Grill.
  • Restaurant sales grew 4.9% Y/Y to $1.079 billion, while Franchise and other revenues declined 12.5% to $15.2 million.
  • U.S. segment revenue climbed 1.6% Y/Y to $954.3 million, and the International segment increased 30.5% Y/Y to $140.7 million.
  • Total cost and expenses for the quarter increased 4.4% Y/Y to $1 billion.
  • Restaurant-level operating margin contracted by 20 basis points to 16.3%.
  • Operating margin was 7.7%, and the operating income was $84.1 million.
  • The company held $84.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 25, 2022. The company had a net debt of $833.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.64.
  • Dividend: On Feb. 7, 2023, the company's board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 71% to $0.24 per share, payable on Mar. 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on Mar. 1, 2023. The company's prior quarterly dividend was $0.14 per share.
  • On Feb. 7, 2023, the company's Board of Directors approved a new $125 million authorization that will expire on Aug. 7, 2024.
  • Outlook: Bloomin' Brands sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.91-$3.00 and adjusted EPS of $2.52-$2.61 on a comparable basis.
  • For Q1, the company expects adjusted EPS of $0.85 - $0.90 against the Street view of $0.87.
  • Price Action: BLMN shares are trading higher by 11.65% at $27.79 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

