Hyatt Hotels Says Optimistic About The Year Ahead Post Solid Q4 Results

- Hyatt Hotels Corp H reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.52 billion.
- Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 34.8%. System-wide Net Rooms Growth was 6.7% in FY22.
- Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 41.7% in the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $232 million versus $112 million last year.
- Adjusted EPS was $2.55 versus a $(2.78) loss last year.
- The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
- Hyatt repurchased 1.15 million shares for $106 million in Q4.
- At the end of Q4, pro rata share of unconsolidated hospitality venture debt was $538 million.
- "We continue to experience positive momentum in the markets in which we operate and are optimistic about the year ahead," said CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian.
- Outlook: Hyatt expects to grow net rooms by approximately 6%. It expects system-wide RevPAR to grow 10% - 15% on constant currency from 2022.
- Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $117.69 on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.