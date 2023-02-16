Tower Semiconductor Clocks 2.2% Revenue Decline In Q4

by

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 2.2% year-on-year to $403.2 million, beating the consensus of $400.7 million. It posted a 6% organic growth.

reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 2.2% year-on-year to $403.2 million, beating the consensus of $400.7 million. It posted a 6% organic growth. Gross profit was $125 million, up 25% Y/Y, mainly due to replacing contractual revenue from Arai following the cessation of its operations.

Operating profit grew 77% Y/Y to $99 million.

It generated $133 million in operating cash flow and held $1.01 billion in cash and equivalents.

EPS of $0.75 beat the consensus of $0.57.

On February 15, Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium. Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor stopped providing financial guidance.

agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium. Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor stopped providing financial guidance. Price Action: TSEM shares traded lower by 0.86% at $40.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews