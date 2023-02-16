ñol


Tower Semiconductor Clocks 2.2% Revenue Decline In Q4

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 10:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 2.2% year-on-year to $403.2 million, beating the consensus of $400.7 million. It posted a 6% organic growth.
  • Gross profit was $125 million, up 25% Y/Y, mainly due to replacing contractual revenue from Arai following the cessation of its operations.
  • Operating profit grew 77% Y/Y to $99 million.
  • It generated $133 million in operating cash flow and held $1.01 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • EPS of $0.75 beat the consensus of $0.57.
  • On February 15, Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium. Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor stopped providing financial guidance.
  • Price Action: TSEM shares traded lower by 0.86% at $40.95 on the last check Thursday.

