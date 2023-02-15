Krispy Kreme Clocks 9.2% Top-Line Growth In Q4, Beats Street View

by

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $404.6 million, beating the consensus of $394.56 million. Organic revenue growth of 12.5% was driven by double-digit organic growth in all three business segments.

Revenue in the U.S. and Canada segment climbed 11.1% Y/Y to $276.9 million, the International segment grew 3.3% to $92.9 million, and Market Development increased 10.7% to $34.7 million.

E-commerce constituted 18.3% of retail sales.

Operating income for the quarter plunged 68.4% to $5.2 million with an operating margin of 1.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.2% Y/Y to $55.9 million, and the EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points to 13.8%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.11 topped the consensus of $0.10.

The company held $35.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Krispy Kreme sees FY23 sales of $1.65 billion – $1.68 billion, against the consensus of $1.66 billion. The company expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $0.31 - $0.34 versus the Street view of $0.33.

Krispy Kreme sees organic revenue growth of 9% - 11% and Adjusted EBITDA of $205 million - $215 million.

DNUT shares are trading higher by 6.37% at $13.02 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

