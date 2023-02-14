ñol


Garrett Motion Clocks 4% Jump In Q4 Sales, Annual Sales Guidance Shy Of Consensus

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Garrett Motion Inc GTX reported Q4 FY22 sales of $898 million, up 4% on a GAAP basis, up 15% at constant currency, missing the consensus of $949 million.
  • "Fourth quarter net sales increased 4% on a reported basis and 15% at constant currency, as we continue to flex our variable cost structure to manage macro volatility, successfully offsetting both foreign exchange and inflationary pressures," said Garrett, President and CEO, Olivier Rabiller.
  • Successful recoveries drove the increase in net sales on inflation pass-through and improved product mix primarily due to commercial vehicles and aftermarket.
  • EPS was $0.23, compared to $0.29 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.26.
  • "I am also pleased to report that Garrett continues to gain momentum and leverage our increasing investment in electrification technology," Rabiller added.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $140 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $129 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Outlook: Garrett Motion expects FY23 net sales of $3.55-$3.85 billion versus the consensus of $3.94 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $555-$615 million.
  • Garrett's full-year 2023 outlook expects 2023 light vehicle industry production to be in line with 2022.
  • Price Action: GTX shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $8.60 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceSmall CapGeneral

