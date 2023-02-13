Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• EuroDry EDRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.

• Check Point Software CHKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $593.03 million.

• Teradata TDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.

• Cemex CX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.64 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.65 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Monday.Com MNDY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.23 million.

• Blue Owl Cap OWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $377.49 million.

• Alexander's ALX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Treehouse Foods THS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $310.58 million.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.79 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $879.23 million.

• MKS Instruments MKSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $994.02 million.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $884.83 million.

• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $872.20 million.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.18 million.

• Outset Medical OM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $30.92 million.

• IAC IAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $444.99 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $118.75 million.

• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $510.22 million.

• iRobot IRBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $379.14 million.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $369.00 million.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• cbdMD YCBD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.50 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• James Hardie Industries JHX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blackbaud BLKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $278.20 million.

• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $502.25 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Instructure Holdings INST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $121.45 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $316.60 million.

• Amkor Technology AMKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $175.17 million.

• Arista Networks ANET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $386.01 million.

• Denny's DENN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $120.45 million.

• Albany Intl AIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $242.33 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

