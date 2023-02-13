Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• EuroDry EDRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.
• Check Point Software CHKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $593.03 million.
• Teradata TDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.
• Cemex CX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
• Roivant Sciences ROIV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.64 million.
• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.65 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.
• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Monday.Com MNDY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.23 million.
• Blue Owl Cap OWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $377.49 million.
• Alexander's ALX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Treehouse Foods THS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Brixmor Property Group BRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $310.58 million.
• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.79 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $879.23 million.
• MKS Instruments MKSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $994.02 million.
• Arch Capital Group ACGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $884.83 million.
• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $872.20 million.
• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.18 million.
• Outset Medical OM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $30.92 million.
• IAC IAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $444.99 million.
• Inotiv NOTV is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $118.75 million.
• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $510.22 million.
• iRobot IRBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $379.14 million.
• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $369.00 million.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.
• cbdMD YCBD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Vitesse Energy VTS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.50 million.
• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• James Hardie Industries JHX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Blackbaud BLKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $278.20 million.
• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.
• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Investcorp Credit ICMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.
• Palantir Technologies PLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $502.25 million.
• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Instructure Holdings INST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $121.45 million.
• Otter Tail OTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $316.60 million.
• Amkor Technology AMKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $175.17 million.
• Arista Networks ANET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $386.01 million.
• Denny's DENN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $120.45 million.
• Albany Intl AIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $242.33 million.
• FirstEnergy FE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.