Why Uber Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 10, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Why Uber Shares Are Falling

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are trading lower by 3.96% to $34.47 Friday afternoon possibly in sympathy with Lyft Inc LYFT, who issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

What Else?

Our Benzinga team reported Lyft partially blamed $201.3 million in stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses, as well as restructuring charges related to its recent wave of layoffs for the earnings miss.

Looking ahead, Lyft guided for first-quarter revenue of $975 million, up from $876 million a year ago but well short of analyst estimates of $1.09 billion...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90.

