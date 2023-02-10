by

Magna International Inc MGA reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $9.56 billion, beating the consensus of $9.55 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $9.56 billion, beating the consensus of $9.55 billion. Body Exteriors & Structures segment sales increased 11% Y/Y, Power & Vision grew 8%, Seating Systems gained 4%, and Complete Vehicles sales declined 12%.

Operating income for the quarter was $146 million, with an operating margin of 1.5%.

Adjusted EBIT was $356 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.7%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.91 missed the analyst consensus of $1.06.

Magna had cash and equivalents of $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company's Board raised its fourth-quarter dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on Mar. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 24, 2023. The company paid a Q3 dividend of $0.45 per share in December.

Outlook : Magna sees FY23 sales of $39.6 billion - $41.2 billion versus the estimate of $39.83 billion.

: Magna sees FY23 sales of $39.6 billion - $41.2 billion versus the estimate of $39.83 billion. The company forecasts FY25 total sales of $44.7 billion - $47.2 billion.

Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 12.94% at $56.23 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.