Magna Drops After Q4 Bottom-Line Miss; Clocks 5% Sales Growth

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Magna International Inc MGA reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $9.56 billion, beating the consensus of $9.55 billion.
  • Body Exteriors & Structures segment sales increased 11% Y/Y, Power & Vision grew 8%, Seating Systems gained 4%, and Complete Vehicles sales declined 12%.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $146 million, with an operating margin of 1.5%.
  • Adjusted EBIT was $356 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 missed the analyst consensus of $1.06.
  • Magna had cash and equivalents of $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The company's Board raised its fourth-quarter dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on Mar. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 24, 2023. The company paid a Q3 dividend of $0.45 per share in December.
  • Outlook: Magna sees FY23 sales of $39.6 billion - $41.2 billion versus the estimate of $39.83 billion.
  • The company forecasts FY25 total sales of $44.7 billion - $47.2 billion.
  • Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 12.94% at $56.23 on the last check Friday.

