Fox Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In Q2 Backed By FIFA World Cup, NFL Coverage; Approves Up To $3B Buyback

Fox Corp FOXA reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $4.61 billion, beating the consensus of $4.58 billion.

Affiliate revenues increased 1% Y/Y to $1.71 billion, led by 6% growth in the Television segment.

Advertising revenues increased 4% Y/Y to $2.50 billion, primarily due to FIFA Men's World Cup and strong NFL results at FOX Sports, higher political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations, and continued growth at Tubi.

Other revenues increased 7% to $390 million due to higher FOX Nation subscription revenues.

Adjusted EPS of $0.48 was in line with the consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 71% Y/Y to $531 million.

Fox held $4.06 billion in cash and equivalents.

Buyback: The board authorized a buyback of up to $3 billion.

Dividend: The board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share.

Price Action: FOXA shares traded higher by 5.58% at $35.95 at the last check Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock