Here's How Much $1000 Invested In TJX Companies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TJX Companies TJX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.72%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In TJX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TJX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,275.84 today based on a price of $78.81 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

