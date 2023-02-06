ñol


Energizer Reports Q1 Earnings Below Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 6, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Energizer Reports Q1 Earnings Below Street View
  • Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $765.10 million, missing the consensus of $785.86 million.
  • The gross margin for the quarter contracted 220 basis points to 39%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted, fell 2.2% to $114.1 million.
  • The company held $280.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $145.6 million decreased 10% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.72 missed the analyst consensus of $0.76.
  • Outlook: Energizer maintained its forecast for FY23 organic revenue to increase low single digits.
  • The company sees FY23 Adjusted EPS of $3.00 - $3.30 versus the Street view of $3.13.
  • ENR expects Adjusted EBITDA of $585 million - $615 million.
  • Price Action: ENR shares are trading lower by 8.62% at $34.04 on the last check Monday.

