$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Illinois Tool Works ITW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.94%. Currently, Illinois Tool Works has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion.

Buying $100 In ITW: If an investor had bought $100 of ITW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $398.70 today based on a price of $250.56 for ITW at the time of writing.

Illinois Tool Works's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

