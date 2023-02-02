ñol


Shell Posts Record Profits For 2022, Helped By Higher Energy Prices

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 6:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Shell Plc SHEL recorded a bumper profit of around $40 billion in 2022, thanks to increasing gas prices as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led countries to wean themselves Russian fuel imports.
  • The majority of profits came from Shell's gas operations.
  • Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: "Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio and our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world."
  • "We believe Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition."
  • Related: Shell To Pay $2B As Part Of Windfall Tax In European Union In Q4.
  • Q4 adjusted earnings increased 4% Y/Y to $9.8 billion. The gains were driven by higher oil and gas prices, robust refining margins, and a strong performance from Shell's trading business.
  • Dividend: Shell increased its dividend per share for the fourth quarter by 15% to $0.2875 and announced $4 billion in share buybacks.
  • Outlook: Shell expects cash capital expenditure within $23 - 27 billion for 2023.
  • Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 910 - 970 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.6 - 7.2 million tonnes. Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d.
  • Price Action: SHEL shares are up 2.93% at $60.03 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

