$100 Invested In AES 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AES AES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, AES has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion.

Buying $100 In AES: If an investor had bought $100 of AES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $248.96 today based on a price of $26.39 for AES at the time of writing.

AES's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

