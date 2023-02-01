US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 125 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 125 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 33,960.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,559.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 4,069.44.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose by 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Mesoblast Limited MESO , up 11%, and Exscientia plc EXAI , up 8%.

Top Headline

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.40 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.19 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $11.45 billion, exceeding market expectations of $10.43 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares shot up 65% to $35.25. Motorsport Games agreed to raise $3.9 million at par via private placement of shares for developing multiple games, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Equities Trading DOWN

WestRock Company WRK shares tumbled 15% to $33.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company also removed FY23 outlook in light of uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $78.66 while gold traded down 0.1% at $1,943.40.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $23.725 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.7% to $4.1560.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. The German DAX gained 0.4% French CAC 40 rose 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.5%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone dropped to an eight-month low of 8.5% in January, while annual consumer price inflation in Italy declined to 10.4% in January from 11.6% in the prior month. The S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 48.8 in January from 47.8 in the prior month.

The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI for UK was revised higher to 47.0 in versus a preliminary reading of 46.7, while French manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 50.5 in January versus a preliminary level of 50.8. Germany’s manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 47.3 in January from a preliminary reading of 47.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.07%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.05% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.90%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3%.

Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The S&P Global Indian manufacturing PMI declined to a three-month low of 55.4 in January. The Caixin China general manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in January, while Japanese manufacturing PMI stood at 48.9 in January.

Economics

Mortgage applications in the US dropped 9% in the week ended January 27.

The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 46.9 in January from a preliminary reading of 46.8.

Private businesses in the US added 106,000 jobs in January.

COVID-19 Update

