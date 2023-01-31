$1000 Invested In Coterra Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coterra Energy CTRA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.61%. Currently, Coterra Energy has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In CTRA: If an investor had bought $1000 of CTRA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,714.89 today based on a price of $24.89 for CTRA at the time of writing.

Coterra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

