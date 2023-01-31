Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Biophytis BPTS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UBS Gr UBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.01 billion.

• High Tide HITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.45 million.

• Lennox International LII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Pentair PNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $989.55 million.

• Moody's MCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $170.03 million.

• Imperial Oil IMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $15.92 billion.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $197.41 million.

• Sensata Technologies ST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $999.16 million.

• Corning GLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.67 per share on revenue of $36.69 billion.

• PulteGroup PHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• MPLX MPLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Pfizer PFE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion.

• International Paper IP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $39.12 billion.

• New York Community NYCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $384.88 million.

• A.O. Smith AOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $919.26 million.

• Evoqua Water Techs AQUA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $426.68 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• MSCI MSCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $568.46 million.

• Camden National CAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $48.67 million.

• United Parcel Service UPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $28.09 billion.

• Caterpillar CAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $16.04 billion.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $94.67 billion.

• McDonald's MCD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

• General Motors GM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $40.65 billion.

• Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock TVC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oshkosh OSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Hubbell HUBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $245.17 million.

• Sysco SYY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $18.59 billion.

• Dover DOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Polaris PII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• M.D.C. Holdings MDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Kirby KEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $714.06 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Digital WDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Hawaiian Holdings HA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $733.15 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $222.61 million.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Powell Industries POWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $116.69 million.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $620.30 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.16 per share on revenue of $452.89 million.

• Ashland ASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $533.85 million.

• Stryker SYK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Canadian Pacific Railway CP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Match Group MTCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $787.09 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• O-I Glass OI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Unum UNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• IDEX IEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $772.76 million.

• Chubb CB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.40 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Snap SNAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• National Instruments NATI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $453.89 million.

• Amgen AMGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.

• Boston Properties BXP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Electronic Arts EA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $954.52 million.

• Landmark Bancorp LARK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Key Tronic KTCC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $535.42 million.

• Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $205.35 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Mercury Sys MRCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $232.47 million.

• NewMarket NEU is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Juniper Networks JNPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Amdocs DOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

