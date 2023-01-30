$1000 Invested In Lululemon Athletica 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lululemon Athletica LULU has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.24%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In LULU: If an investor had bought $1000 of LULU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,528.43 today based on a price of $302.59 for LULU at the time of writing.

Lululemon Athletica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

