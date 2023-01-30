Dow Drops 75 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday.
The Dow traded down 0.23% to 33,901.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,476.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 4,043.02.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
- Consumer staples shares rose by 0.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HF Foods Group Inc. HFFG, up 6%, and Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO, up 7%.
- In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 1.5%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares shot up 81% to $5.42 after the company announced it received notice of patent issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for vital signs sensors.
- Shares of Genius Group Limited GNS got a boost, shooting 70% to $6.73 after the company announced it would spinoff it Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary as a separate publicly traded company.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares were also up, gaining 132% to $2.03 after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target.
Equities Trading DOWN
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY shares tumbled 73% to $0.58 after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
- Shares of Brera Holdings PLC BREA were down 34% to $3.1792. Brera announced its international strategy for simultaneous expansion and licensing of the Brera FC Brand in Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America, via potential acquisition and renaming football teams.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE was down, falling 27% to $3.71. FiscalNote, on Friday, reported acquisition of geopolitical data and security intelligence company, Dragonfly.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $79.08 while gold traded down 0.3% at $1,922.80.
Silver traded down 0.6% to $23.76 on Monday while copper fell 0.6% to $4.1980.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.14%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.29% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.04%. The German DAX dropped 0.12% French CAC 40 fell 0.10% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.31%.
The consumer confidence indicator in the Eurozone was confirmed at -20.9 in January, recording the highest level since February 2022. The services confidence indicator in the Eurozone climbed by 3.0 points from a month ago to 10.7 in January, while industry confidence indicator increased by 1.7 points to 1.3 in January.
German GDP shrank by 0.2% on quarter during the final three months of the year, following a revised 0.5% growth in the prior period. Industrial producer prices in Italy climbed 31.7% year-over-year in December. Retail sales in Spain climbed by 4% year-over-year in December, while consumer price inflation rate increased to 5.8% in January.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 2.73% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.14%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.29%.
Producer prices in Malaysia rose by 3.5% year-over-year in December following a 3.2% growth a month ago.
Economics
The Dallas Federal Reserve’s manufacturing business index increased 11.6 points to a reading of -8.4 in January.
COVID-19 Update
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 104,115,370 cases with around 1,132,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,682,710 cases and 530,740 deaths, while France reported over 39,516,460 COVID-19 cases with 164,080 deaths. In total, there were at least 674,899,740 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,759,710 deaths.
