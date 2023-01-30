Ryanair Posts 57% Jump In Q3 Revenue

by

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 57% year-on-year to €2.31 billion.

reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 57% year-on-year to €2.31 billion. Traffic in Q3 jumped 24% Y/Y to 38.4 million and posted a 7% rise from Q3 FY20 pre-Covid.

Q3 profit amounted to €211 million compared to a loss of (€96) million last year.

Ryanair expects Q4 to be loss-making due to the absence of Easter from March.

As announced on Jan. 4, the company expects FY23 PAT (pre-exceptionals) in €1.325 billion - €1.425 billion.

Ryanair held €4.07 billion in gross cash at the Q3 end.

"Bookings are showing no signs of recession at this point in time," said Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan, Reuters reported.

"We had record bookings in week two and week three of January, very robust demand into Easter and the summer without fare stimulation," he said.

Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $94.85 in premarket on the last check Monday.

