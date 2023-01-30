ñol


Ryanair Posts 57% Jump In Q3 Revenue

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 30, 2023 6:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 57% year-on-year to €2.31 billion.
  • Traffic in Q3 jumped 24% Y/Y to 38.4 million and posted a 7% rise from Q3 FY20 pre-Covid.
  • Q3 profit amounted to €211 million compared to a loss of (€96) million last year.
  • Ryanair expects Q4 to be loss-making due to the absence of Easter from March.
  • As announced on Jan. 4, the company expects FY23 PAT (pre-exceptionals) in €1.325 billion - €1.425 billion.
  • Ryanair held €4.07 billion in gross cash at the Q3 end.
  • "Bookings are showing no signs of recession at this point in time," said Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan, Reuters reported.
  • "We had record bookings in week two and week three of January, very robust demand into Easter and the summer without fare stimulation," he said.
  • Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $94.85 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

