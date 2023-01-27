ñol


These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Mastercard Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 27, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Mastercard Incorporated MA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Mastercard posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.58 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.82 billion, versus expectations of $5.79 billion.

Mastercard shares fell 1.4% to close at $377.24 on Thursday, and lost 0.1% in Friday’s session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Mastercard following the release of results.

  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Mastercard from $406 to $450. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target on the stock from $405 to $433. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained the stock with a Positive.
  • JP Morgan increased the price target on Mastercard from $395 to $452. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Mastercard from $437 to $438. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Mastercard from $375 to $430. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained the stock with a Buy
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on Mastercard from $427 to $414. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained the stock with an Outperform.

