ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Colgate-Palmolive Beats On Q4; Notes Margin Pressure

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 27, 2023 7:29 AM | 1 min read
Colgate-Palmolive Beats On Q4; Notes Margin Pressure
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co CL reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $4.629 billion, beating the consensus of $4.59 billion.
  • Organic sales increased by 8.5%. Total Oral, Personal, and Home Care net sales increased by 1.4% to $3.6 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beat the analyst consensus of $0.76.
  • During Q4, the company took a non-cash, after-tax charge of $620 million to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and intangible assets related to the Filorga skin health business. 
  • Gross profit was $2.57 billion, while the margin contracted 250 basis points to 55.6%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.1% to $1.6 billion.
  • Operating margin contracted 390 basis points to 4.4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 44.6% to $202 million.
  • The company held $775 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operations was $2.55 billion for 2022.
  • "We are also strengthening and scaling our digital, data analytics, innovation and other capabilities across the company," said Chairman, President, and CEO Noel Wallace.
  • Outlook: Colgate sees FY23 organic sales growth of 2% - 5%.
  • The company expects organic sales growth to be towards the high end of its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment, and low to mid-single-digit EPS growth.
  • Price Action: CL shares are trading lower by 3.22% at $73.10 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefspremarket tradingwhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved