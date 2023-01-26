ñol


Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 26, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

See Also: Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat

Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $24.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

Tesla reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, which beat a Street estimate of $1.13.

The company said the fourth quarter marked the highest revenue, operating income and net income in company history...Read More

XPeng has a 52-week high of $41.33 and a 52-week low of $6.18.

