Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $24.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, which beat a Street estimate of $1.13.

The company said the fourth quarter marked the highest revenue, operating income and net income in company history...Read More

XPeng has a 52-week high of $41.33 and a 52-week low of $6.18.