Elon Musk Boasts About His Popularity During Tesla's Earnings Call

Tesla Inc TSLA and Twitter CEO Elon Musk bragged about how popular he is online when asked a question during Tesla’s earnings call.

What Happened: During Tesla’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Musk was asked about how he plans to address any damage to the Tesla brand caused by his political commentary on Twitter.

His response? Musk boasted about his immense popularity on the micro-blogging platform, citing his 127 million followers, the number of which was rapidly growing, as evidence.

"I'm the most interacted social media account, I think maybe in the world, certainly on Twitter," Musks said.

The billionaire trailed only former President Barack Obama — 133.5 million — for most followers on Twitter.

Despite polls indicating a decline in Tesla's favorability among Democrats, Musk brushed off concerns and instead praised Twitter's potential for driving sales.

Read Also: Tesla HODLs Bitcoin — But Sticks To Dogecoin-Only Crypto Payments Policy

"I think Twitter's actually an incredibly powerful tool for driving demand for Tesla,” Musk said.

Why It Matters: His controversial tweets and memes have caused some Tesla loyalists to distance themselves from the brand. Still, Musk encouraged other companies to make more use of Twitter and to use their accounts in ways that are "interesting, informative, and entertaining."

On the financial side, Tesla reported revenues of $24.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, ahead of Street expectations.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla gained 9.37% to trade at $157.96 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Tweets 'Funding Secured' In 2018: How Much Would $1,000 In Tesla Stock Be Worth Now?

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Shutterstock