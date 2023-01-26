Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.70% to $154.10 during Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year.

Following Thursday's report were a number of analyst rating revisions:

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained Tesla during Thursday's pre-market session with a Neutral and raised the price target from $137 to $146.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained Tesla with a Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $155.

Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache maintained Tesla with an Outperform and raises the price target from $160 to $185.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $24.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, which beat a Street estimate of $1.13.

The company said the fourth quarter marked the highest revenue, operating income and net income in company history...Read More

Tesla Inc has a 52-week high of $384.29 and a 52-week low of $101.81.