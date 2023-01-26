Xerox Q4 Earnings Surpass Street View As Demand & Supply Chain Conditions Improve

by

Xerox Holdings Corp XRX reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $1.94 billion, beating the consensus of $1.89 billion.

Equipment sales increased 44.3%, while Post sale revenue declined 0.4%.

Sales in the Americas rose 17.4% Y/Y, and EMEA climbed 8.6% in constant currency.

Adjusted EPS of $0.89 beat the analyst consensus of $0.49.

Gross margin expanded 190 basis points Y/Y to 34.8%.

The company reported an adjusted operating income of $178 million, a 107% increase Y/Y, and the margin expanded 440 basis points to 9.2%.

Xerox held $1.04 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $186 million, with a free cash flow of $168 million.

"Resilient demand and improvements in supply chain conditions drove solid Q4 growth in revenue and profits," said CEO Steve Bandrowczak.

Outlook : Xerox sees FY23 revenue growth of flat to down low-single-digits in constant currency.

It sees a free cash flow of at least $500 million and an adjusted operating margin of at least 4.7%.

Also Read : Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023

: Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023 Price Action: XRX shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $17.60 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

