Intel All Set To Report Earnings Results After Closing Bell, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Intel Corporation INTC is scheduled to release quarterly results after the closing bell on Jan. 26, 2023.

Wall Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion for the latest quarter.

Intel recently appointed Frank D. Yeary as the new independent chair of its board. Yeary succeeded Dr. Omar Ishrak, who stepped down as chair.

Intel shares fell 0.7% to close at $29.70 on Wednesday, and rose 0.4% in pre-market trading.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Negative rating on Jan. 23, 2023, and raised the price target from $22 to $24. This analyst sees around 19% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating on Jan. 23, 2023, and boosted the price target from $29 to $33. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated a Neutral rating on Nov. 22, 2022, with a price target of $32. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matthew Ramsay reinstated a Market Perform rating on Nov. 21, 2022, with a price target of $31. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Caso assumed a Neutral rating on Nov. 16, 2022, with a price target of $28. This analyst sees around 6% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

