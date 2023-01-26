ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Hyundai Plans To Invest 10.5T Won In 2023; Posts 21% Revenue Growth In 2022

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2023 6:20 AM | 1 min read
Hyundai Plans To Invest 10.5T Won In 2023; Posts 21% Revenue Growth In 2022
  • Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF said it is planning to expand its investment to 10.5 trillion won during 2023.
  • The investment will include 5.6 trillion won in capital expenditure, 4.2 trillion won in research and development, and 700 billion won in strategic investments.
  • The automaker aims to achieve 10.5% - 11.5% of consolidated revenue growth and 6.5% - 7.5% annual consolidated operating profit margin for 2023.
  • The company aims for total vehicle sales of over 4.32 million units in 2023.
  • The company will also launch the all-new KONA EV and IONIQ 5 N this year to solidify its EV leadership.
  • Hyundai Motor anticipates several uncertainties around the world, such as ongoing component shortages, inflation and fluctuation of interest rates.
  • The company registered a 21.2% Y/Y increase in revenue in FY22 to 142.5 trillion won. The operating profit jumped 47% Y/Y to 9.82 trillion won.
  • The company's Q4 revenue increased 24.2% Y/Y to 38.52 trillion won. Q4 net profit reached 1.71 trillion won versus 701.4 billion won a year ago.
  • Also ReadTesla, BYD, Hyundai Near EV Deals In Indonesia As Government Doles Out Subsidies
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 4.25% at $32.20 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved