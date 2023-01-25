Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.2%. Currently, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In CPRX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CPRX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,946.11 today based on a price of $16.50 for CPRX at the time of writing.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

