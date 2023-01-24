Earnings Outlook For Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boot Barn Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

Boot Barn Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.90 1.14 2.19 EPS Actual 1.06 1.26 1.47 2.23 Price Change % -0.81% -9.51% -1.3% -9.72%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings were trading at $76.75 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

