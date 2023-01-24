ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

D.R. Horton Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations Despite Moderation In Housing Demand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 7:26 AM | 1 min read
D.R. Horton Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations Despite Moderation In Housing Demand
  • D.R. Horton Inc DHI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $7.26 billion, beating the consensus of $6.40 billion.
  • Homes closed in the quarter decreased 6% Y/Y to 17,340 homes.
  • Net sales orders decreased 40% Y/Y in value to $4.9 billion on 13,382 homes.
  • The company's cancellation rate for the quarter was 27% compared to 15% last year.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2022, DHI had 43,200 homes in inventory, of which 27,800 were unsold.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 10.6% to $737 million.
  • EPS of $2.76 beat the analyst consensus of $2.26.
  • The company held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on Feb. 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 7, 2023.
  • It repurchased 1.4 million shares of common stock for $118.1 million during the quarter, and its remaining stock repurchase authorization on Dec. 31, 2022, was $320.2 million.
  • "Beginning in June 2022 and continuing through today, we have seen a moderation in housing demand caused by significant increases in mortgage interest rates and general economic uncertainty," said Chairman of the board, Donald R. Horton.
  • "While these pressures may persist for some time, the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited, and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable."
  • Price Action: DHI shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $96.40 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsDividendsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved