Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GATX GATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $327.63 million.

• Union Pacific UNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• Invesco IVZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Travelers Companies TRV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.

• General Electric GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.59 billion.

• D.R. Horton DHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $23.94 billion.

• 3M MMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.

• Danaher DHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $7.88 billion.

• Columbia Banking System COLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $197.92 million.

• PACCAR PCAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.

• Verizon Communications VZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $35.14 billion.

• Lockheed Martin LMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.39 per share on revenue of $18.27 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies RTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $18.15 billion.

• Old National Bancorp ONB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $487.52 million.

• Cambridge CATC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $50.93 million.

• Simmons First National SFNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.36 million.

• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $88.78 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $187.84 million.

• Community Bank System CBU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $178.07 million.

• Halliburton HAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Forestar Group FOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $286.87 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Canadian National Railway CNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Microsoft MSFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.97 billion.

• Capital One Financial COF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $9.06 billion.

• Trustmark TRMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $196.31 million.

• Wesbanco WSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $129.98 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $108.19 million.

• NextGen Healthcare NXGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $162.00 million.

• F5 FFIV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $700.68 million.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Marten Transport MRTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $318.08 million.

• Navient NAVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $246.50 million.

• Silgan Hldgs SLGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $163.12 million.

• Western Alliance WAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $723.34 million.

• Renasant RNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $173.58 million.

• First Busey BUSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.

• Agilysys AGYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $48.12 million.

• Stride LRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $442.35 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $73.52 million.

• Veritex Holdings VBTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $121.04 million.

• First Commonwealth FCF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $113.40 million.

• Premier Financial PFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $64.92 million.

• Texas Instruments TXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $65.72 million.

• UMB Financial UMBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $371.22 million.

