After Bumper Profit Of $3.4B In 2022, SLB Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 43%

- Oilfield services giant SLB SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has reported a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion.
- For Q4 FY22, the company reported revenue of $7.9 billion, which increased by 5% sequentially and 27% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.81 billion.
- Adjusted EPS reached $0.71, increased 13% sequentially, and 73% Y/Y, ahead of the consensus of $0.68.
- The firm described 2022 as a "remarkable year for SLB with great success."
- Revenue grew across the firm's divisions, with "particularly strong service activity offshore and in the Middle East."
- Chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said international markets were impacted in the first half of 2022 by the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks, which "began to visibly inflect" in H2 and led to "full-year revenue growth of 20%" and margin expansion of more than 150 bps.
- Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.6 billion, and free cash flow was $0.9 billion.
- Dividend: SLB's Board of Directors approved a 43% increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.175 per share to $0.25 per share, payable on April 6, 2023, on a record date of February 8, 2023.
- Capital investment for the full-year 2023 is expected to be approximately $2.5-$2.6 billion versus $2.3 billion in 2022.
- Price Action: SLB shares are up 1.08% at $58.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
