If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,200 Today

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.27%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In AAP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,181.24 today based on a price of $144.02 for AAP at the time of writing.

Advance Auto Parts's Performance Over Last 15 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

