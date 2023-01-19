$1000 Invested In Atlas Lithium 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Atlas Lithium ATLX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.9%. Currently, Atlas Lithium has a market capitalization of $55.96 million.

Buying $1000 In ATLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of ATLX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,353.97 today based on a price of $9.67 for ATLX at the time of writing.

Atlas Lithium's Performance Over Last 5 Years

