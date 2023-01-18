$100 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cassava Sciences SAVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.09%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion.

Buying $100 In SAVA: If an investor had bought $100 of SAVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $432.97 today based on a price of $34.16 for SAVA at the time of writing.

Cassava Sciences's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.