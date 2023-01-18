ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2023

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 18, 2023 4:11 AM | 2 min read
Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Prologis PLD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.

• Charles Schwab SCHW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wintrust Finl WTFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $553.28 million.

• Alcoa AA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Discover Financial DFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $273.83 million.

• First Horizon FHN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $849.80 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $84.20 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved