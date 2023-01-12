Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $20.56 billion.

• OrganiGram Holdings OGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.46 million.

• Northern Technologies NTIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• Infosys INFY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calamos Glb Total CGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $764.70 million.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RF Industries RFIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.25 million.

