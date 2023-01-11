Veradigm Takes Action with FY23 Outlook and Major Share Buyback Initiative

by

Veradigm Inc MDRX shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a new share repurchase program under which Veradigm may purchase up to $250 million of its common stock.

The new share repurchase program does not have a termination date and replaces the previous authorization to repurchase $250 million of common stock, which was almost fully utilized in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Veradigm repurchased $57 million of its common stock, bringing its full-year total to $234 million.

The company also introduced initial FY23 revenue guidance of $640 million and $660 million, compared to the consensus of $656.84 million.

Veradigm expects adjusted EPS of $0.90 and $1.00 versus the consensus of $0.95.

Last week, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc changed its name to Veradigm Inc. Allscripts had been transitioning its solutions to the Veradigm brand during 2022.

Price Action: MDRX shares are up 3% at $18.35 on the last check Wednesday.

